Indore: A bonanza for authors, short story writers, 5 books released

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Akhil Bharatiya Mahila Sahitya Samagam, organised under the joint aegis of the Vama Sahitya Manch, ended on Thursday. The conference was organised in the third year in collaboration with the Sahitya Akademi, Madhya Pradesh Culture Department. Book authors and short story writers from all over the country attended the programme.

Five books were released at the session—Sheela Srivastava’s novel, ‘Vishwas’; Sushma Chaudhary’s English novel, ‘Fate is Without Rules’; Mishti Swalani’s novel, ‘Sindhu: Abhilashit Trishul’; Dr Chitra Jain’s ‘Koi Nikhre Koi Bhekere’; and Vinita Motlani’s ‘Ehsaason K Alfaaz’. The central theme of the session was harmony with the changing times and the guests expressed their views on women.

Hindi Sahitya Akademi director Dr Vikas Dave advised women to stick to their cultural heritage. They also discussed nurturing the ideas of Indian culture.

An author, Dr Vimala Vyas, stressed the need to pursue female identity with vigour and harmony.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, “Woman, herself, is perfect and has been making her way through the path of dignity. Who knows the definition of harmony more than a woman? She easily achieves harmony and finds ways to refine her existence. Only this harmony can bring balance in society.”

In the second session of the programme, the topic, ‘Balance of Quality and Quantity in Literature Creation’, was discussed by Nirmala Bhuradia, Malini Gautam and Sushma Gupta.

The third session of the programme was based on the theme of women’s empowerment in regional dialects.

This year, the award for Literary Achiever was given to Darshana Jain from Khandwa. She has written short stories and tales in hundreds.

The Bharat Kumar Nahar honour in memory of Avi Sharma was given to Anjana Solanki. She cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) at the age of 16. Her story and efforts were highlighted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice-chancellor Dr Renu Jain. Prathamesh Sinha from Pune was also felicitated for having a vision even when without sight.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:50 PM IST