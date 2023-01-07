Indore: A batch of 34 women completes driver training

Representative Image | Etrio website

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A batch of 34 women has completed their drivers’ training under the ‘Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ program conducted by Regional Transport Officer with support of Industrial Training Institute, Nanda Nagar.

Moreover, four women were also provided with the margin money of Rs 25,000 each to get an E-Rickshaw for being self-employed. The grant was provided by businessman Deepak Dariyani.

According to ARTO Archana Mishra, it was the seventh batch of training women drivers. A certificate of training was distributed to the trained drivers on Friday.

“We have trained as many as 259 women in seven batches in last few months. We are continuously running the training programme to empower the women and to make them self employed by developing driving skills in them,” Mishra said.

She added that they are also trying to provide grant to these women to be self dependent while other trained women drivers were being employed by various institutions including Indore Municipal Corporation and some private companies.

“Earlier, a grant of Rs 3.75 lakh was provided to 15 women. Training of another batch of women would be started soon,” Mishra said.

Officials of driver training institute and other dignitaries were also present during the programme.