Indore: 98-year-old freedom fighter dies of Covid!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing cases of Covid-19, death of a 98-year-old freedom fighter due to the pandemic on Wednesday sent the health officials in a tizzy.

The patient was admitted to a private hospital and was critical since admission.

However, the health department officials are yet to count his death in the official figures and said that the case would be reviewed.

Deceased Naval Kishore Sharma was a freedom fighter and he had even gone to jail for 18 days during the freedom struggle in 1942.

Meanwhile, 12 new cases of Covid-19 were also reported on Wednesday with which the total active cases reached 52. As per information, the 98-year old patient was a resident Navratan Bagh Colony.

He was tested positive on April 2 but remained in home isolation till April 7 and was admitted to the hospital on April 8 after having breathing issues.

"The patient was admitted to the hospital in critical condition as he had breathing issues. He was shifted to ventilator since his admission. He had blood pressure and diabetes as well," senior pulmonologist Dr Ravi Dosi said.

Meanwhile, district Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said that the case was not added in the official figures as he was tested positive about 10 days ago.

"We will review the case and take decision over the same. If it was a case of Covid death, it will be added in the official figures," he said.

Death after three months!

If counted in the official figures, it would be 1471st death due to the pandemic in the city. This Covid death case has been reported after more than three months as the last death was reported in the first week of January. With this, the total number of positive cases reached 2,12,709. Four patients were discharged on Wednesday as well.

Gone through testing after son found positive

According to doctors, Sharma's son was tested positive about two weeks ago after which all of his family members had gone through testing and Sharma was also found infected.

