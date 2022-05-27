Indore: 97 e-challans found pending against 4 buses of one owner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic cops on Thursday launched a drive against passenger buses obstructing traffic by stopping vehicles in restricted areas. The police officers stopped a bus and found 34 e-challans pending against the registration number. The police collected a fine of Rs 48,000 from the same bus owner.

Traffic sub-inspector Shivlal Vishwakarma and head constable Lavkesh Yadav were deployed at Madhumila Square for traffic management. The officials found a passenger bus had stopped on the road due to which traffic was being obstructed. The bus runs between Indore and Dewas. The officials gathered details of the registration number and found 34 e-challans pending against the driver.

The bus was seized by the police as the driver didn’t pay the fine on the spot. The bus owner named Manjoor from Dewas reached the police station and he gave the details of his other buses. The police found a total of 97 e-challans pending against all four buses. A fine of Rs 48,000 was collected from the driver after which the buses were released by the police.

Hooter, black film removed by police

Another team of traffic police stopped a car with a hooter near Choithram Mandi Square on Thursday. The policemen asked the driver about the hooter but he could not give a satisfactory answer after which the police officials removed the same. Also, black film was also removed by the police and a fine of Rs 3,500 was collected from the car driver.