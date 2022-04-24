Indore: 96% candidates take PSC, 2020, Main Exams on Day I

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission commenced the State Service Main Exam, 2020, on Sunday. Nearly 96 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on Day I. No case of use of unfair means was reported from any of the centres in Indore.

The exam was held at nine centres in the city from 10 am to 1 pm. Centres have been set up in nine cities, including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Sehadol, Barwani and Satna. More than 7,700 candidates are participating in the Main Exam, 2020, which will continue till April 29.

The State Service Preliminary Examination, 2020, for filling nearly 260 posts was conducted on July 25 last year. The results of the Prelims were declared in January.

The MPPSC has selected as many as 7,711 aspirants for the Main Exam. It was the first time that MPPSC had selected 20 candidates against one post for the Main Exam citing the legal tangle over the OBC quota issue. The government had increased the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent, a move which was challenged in the high court.

Since the matter is sub judice, MPPSC had made calculations of seats ensuring that the final order by the court would have an impact on the appointments to OBC seats.

