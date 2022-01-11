Indore: 948 Covid cases in single day, but youth festival starts today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the city reported as many as 948 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) announced that a three-day inter-district university level Youth Festival would be held at the UTD auditorium on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the press release of the Youth Festival came minutes after the daily Covid-19 report released on Monday night went viral on social media.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which is to host the festival, was initially uncertain on the issue of holding a Youth Festival due to the sudden and rapid surge of Covid-19 cases. But, on Tuesday night, it finally released the programme.

Students from all eight districts in the Indore division will be coming to the city to participate in competitions to be organised as part of the festival. The students will reside in the city till the festival comes to a close on January 13.

The inter-college-level Youth Festival was held in the last week of December in 2021. From the first week of January, Covid-19 cases sky-rocketed, sending ripples of consternation through the people.

On Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases was 645. The figure has shot up to 948 cases.

Exams in offline mode from Jan 18

Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, the winter season exams schedule and mode of exams remain unchanged. The exams will be held in the offline mode from January 18. DAVV stuck to its exam time-table after the department of higher department (DHE), on Monday, at a review meeting, decided that the mode of exams would remain offline and communicated its decision to the universities. Following the development, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said that the PG third semester and other course exams would be held in the offline mode from January 18.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:39 AM IST