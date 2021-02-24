Indore: 93.72% rise in corona active cases since February 1 in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the increasing number of Covid cases, the number of active cases has crossed 700-mark. In all, 740 active cases reported in city on Tuesday. The number of active cases has seen a rise by 93.72 per cent since February 1 as the figure was 382 on January 31. It increased in the last 10 days. Over 1,014 cases were reported in last 10 days.

As per health department’s data, the city is registering over 100 positive cases since last 6 days and the number of positive patients has also increased to 1,587 this month. “Highest number of active cases was recorded on September 15, 2020, that is, 5399 and the lowest number of active cases was recorded on February 11, 2021, which was 280,” district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.

He said number of cases decreased since January 1 but infection resurged after February 13 due to congestion in public places and markets. “Two major reasons for increase are flouting Covid protocol by people at weddings and toll on their immunity with change in weather,” he added.

7 patients from Katju Colony, 4 from Sudama Nagar

Sudama Nagar area has emerged as a hotspot with the highest number of cases so far. However, only four more patients tested positive in the area on Tuesday while Katju Colony witnessed highest number of cases, that is, 7 on Tuesday. Dr Dongre said, “Many positive cases were found in Sudama Nagar but we couldn’t declare it a containment zone as it is a large colony and cases are coming from scattered areas.”