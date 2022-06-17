Indore: 90 candidates file papers on 5th day

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the fifth day of submission of nomination papers on Thursday, for the election of Indore Municipal Corporation, 90 candidates filed the papers for the posts of mayor and councillor. Out of these, 3 candidates filed their nominations for the post of mayor and 87 candidates for the post of councillor. Two more days remain for filing of nomination.

On Thursday, one nomination each was filed in ward nos. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 19, 22, 25, 35, 43, 44, 46, 51, 53, 55, 56, 59, 60, 63, 66, 67 , 68, 72, 78, 79 and 83, one each candidate submitted their nominations.

Two nominations each were filed in ward nos. 3, 18, 23, 27, 28, 31, 36, 37, 41, 48, 58, 62, 64, 76, 82 and 85. Three candidates each filed their nominations in ward nos. 2, 13, 29 and 33. In ward nos. 39, 84, 6 and 54 four persons each filed their nominations.