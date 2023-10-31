 Indore: 77% Candidates Take Online DET Held For Filling 669 Seats
Indore: 77% Candidates Take Online DET Held For Filling 669 Seats

At one centre, the exam started 15 minutes late. However, the candidates were provided full 2 hours for writing the exam.

Updated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 77 per cent candidates took doctoral entrance test (DET) conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in online mode on Tuesday to fill 669 vacant PhD seats in 38 subjects. The exam held in three sessions was conducted after a gap of one-and-a-half years. One paper was on research methodology and another on the subject concerned. Both the question papers carried 50 marks each.

Nearly 3,400 candidates had registered for DET which was conducted by MPOnline on behalf of DAVV in computer-based mode. Of them, 2,681 candidates took the exam. As the exam was held in computer-based mode for the first time, centres were set up at IPS, Islamia Karimia College, Vishisht College, Maharaja Ranjit Singh College and other institutes. The candidates reached the centre one and a half hours in advance. These were frisked at three levels. The candidates were allotted computers 10 minutes before the commencement of exam.

