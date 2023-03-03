Indore: 76-year-old falls off balcony, dies

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 76-year-old man died after falling off the second floor of his house when he reportedly came to the balcony in the night and while bending forward, he slipped and fell about 25 feet as he had lost balance.

According to the Tukoganj police, 76-year-old Ram Narayan Gome was taken to MY Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Ram Narayan had come to the balcony and was gargling and while spitting out he lost balance and fell.

He sustained serious head injuries.

He died on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Police said Ram is survived by two sons, their families and wife. His elder son Raju had died two years back.

A few days back, Ram was treated for a stomach ailment. He was hospitalised for several days then. He had recovered and returned home about 15 days ago. At the time of the accident, his wife was in their room. Other family members were also at home. Police initiated a probe.

