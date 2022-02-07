Indore: 76 electric charging systems, 1K bicycles, more CNG buses to help make Indore smarter, cleaner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 76 electric charging systems, 1,000 bicycles and more CNG buses will be introduced to build the transport system of Indore to help it make a smarter and cleaner city. These are the highlights of the decisions taken at the Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AiCTSL) board meeting, headed by AiCTSL chairman Pawan Sharma.

According to the decisions taken, in the second phase of the ‘Fame India Scheme’, there will be 76 electric charging stations built across the city in the coming days and months. Currently, the plan was to construct 37 such stations. To promote electric vehicles, the AiCSTL will buy 80 electric buses in the second phase of the ‘Amrit Scheme’. Currently, there are 50 electric buses being operated. Electric buses will also be operated on the BRTS corridor. It was also decided to provide space for 50 e-buses at the Sarvate Bus Stand.

To promote digital transactions, 20% will be exempted in rent on cashless transactions on route No. 15 (from Sangam Nagar) and route No. 5 (Full Ring Road). Further, using the passenger smart card, commuters will be able to travel on these buses through tap-out technology.

Under the second phase of the Amrit Scheme, 380 CNG buses are to be operated. In the first phase, 55 bio CNG buses will be conducted by this month. Soon, 250 buses will be run under the scheme.

1,000 bicycles under sharing system

To promote health and environmental awareness, 1,000 bicycles will be available with 100 cycle stands under the public buyer sharing system. This bicycle will be available 24 hours at an affordable rate. These cycles will be smooth-wheeled with GPRS locks, modern laptops and college bag-carrying baskets.

Bus stops & buses

§ For the convenience of passengers in future, 600 city bus stops equipped with CCTVs and public information systems (PIS-es) and facility of digital maps will be made

§ To add cities around this city, four buses will be conducted on the Mhow, Pithampur and Ghatabillod routes; the tender process has been completed for this

§ Along with all the important decisions, taking cognizance of the increasing prices of fuel, it was also considered to increase the passenger fares of the city buses in future; it was decided that the forthcoming board would not increase the rent

