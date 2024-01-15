Indore: 700 People Participate In Mini-Marathon To Spread Awareness About Traffic Rules | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mini-marathon of 5 kilometres was organised by the Central government employee welfare committee on Sunday. The aim of the mini-marathon from Nehru Stadium to Palasia and back was to create awareness towards traffic rules and drug abuse. This marathon began at 7.30 am. Around 700 people mainly from the BSF and police participated in the marathon. State cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya flagged off the marathon and talked about the daily routine of the Prime Minister that keeps him healthy and added that he always strives to keep the country healthy.

He further added that in order to make the country healthy, the Prime Minister has strived to popularise Yoga and widen its appeal. On this occasion, an oath was also administered by the assistant director of Narcotics Department, Bisht and Atul Dwivedi to follow the traffic rules and get rid of drug addiction. The chairman of the committee, Vijaypal Rao, judicial member, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, while giving the welcome speech, said that this time the committee has organised a marathon to create awareness about traffic rules and getting rid of drug addiction. In future too, the committee will work on new topics. Committee secretary Sunil Sahu, deputy commissioner CGST explained in detail about the marathon along with the working topics of the committee. On this occasion, all the marathon runners were honoured with medals by the committee.