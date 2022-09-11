Indore: 7 Haryana men held with 10 firearms, 2 live cartridges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven men from Haryana were arrested by the Crime Branch and 10 firearms and two live cartridges were recovered from them, the police said on Sunday. They were going back to Haryana in two cars when the police arrested them. The accused were handed over to the Banganga police for further action.

ASP (Crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said information was received that some armed men were travelling in two cars and had been seen in the Banganga area. The Crime Branch team caught them on MR-10. During a search, the cops recovered 10 firearms and two live cartridges from them.

The accused were identified as Vikramjeet Valmiki of Surya Nagar in Haryana; Nikhil, Kuldeep, Jagjeet, Jaswant and Mandeep Singh of Bhiwani in Haryana; and Sandeep Singh of Jind in Haryana. The accused were said to have come to buy firearms from a person in Khargone district. After buying the firearms, they were going to Ujjain when they were caught. Their plan was to return to Haryana from Ujjain.

According to a Crime Branch official, accused Vikramjeet was a member of the Jasveer Pangad gang in Haryana and has more than 10 criminal cases registered against him. He was on the run in connection with a murder case in Hisar and the police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest. The other accused were also booked for their involvement in criminal cases in Haryana. The Banganga police produced the accused before the court from where they were sent to police remand for a day. The accused are being questioned further.