Indore: 60% Indoreans pay power bills in cashless manner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The commercial capital of the state, Indore leads in cashless payment of power bills in Malwa-Nimar.

As per Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, nearly 60 per cent power consumers in the city pay their bills in cashless manner.

In Indore city, about five lakh consumers pay bills every month, out of more than three lakh bill payers opt for digital payments.

“With cashless payments, the electricity company has also got rid of the problem of handling cash. At present, about 12 lakh consumers are paying bills in a cashless manner. They are being given cashback benefit on every bill payment. We are trying to increase the number of cashless bill payers to 15 lakh by next month.” Amit Tomar, MD, West Discom.

Ratlam city stands second with nearly 50 per cent consumers paying power bills in cashless mode followed by Ujjain where 45 per cent consumers pay bills online.

Giving a push to digital payment scheme of Central government, West Discom returned around Rs 12 crore through cashback to consumers in Malwa-Nimar region for making payment through cashless options in 2021.

As per a release issued by West Discom, around 12 lakh consumers are paying bills through cashless method every month. “On an average, Rs 1 crore is being returned to them every month as an incentive,” the release added.

The cashback amount doubled from Rs 6 crore to Rs 12 crore and beneficiary consumers figure reached from around 5 lakh to 12 lakh in the last three years.

Long lines are no longer visible at the electricity company's bill counters, due to the presence of online payment modes such as MP Online, Google Pay, Phone Pay, Paytm, Amazon etc.



For promotion of the cashless scheme, West Discom gives up to Rs 20 cashback to low tension consumers and Rs 1000 cashback to high tension consumers.

Besides, high tension consumers are given a separate rebate of one-fourth per cent on prompt payment within seven days of the issuance of the bill.

Year No of bill payers per month Annual cashback

2018 5 lakh Rs 6 crore

2019 8 lakh Rs 9 crore

2020 10 lakh Rs 10 crore

2021 12 lakh Rs 12 crore

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:24 PM IST