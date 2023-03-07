Indore: 6 more covid cases in two days

Photo: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of the deadly Covid-19 have been increasing in the city for the last week as six more patients were found positive in the last two days. With this, the total number of active patients in the city has reached 14.

According to district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra, out of 14 active cases in the city, only one patient required hospitalisation.

“A 70-year-old patient, a resident of Subhash Nagar, has been admitted to a private hospital after being tested Covid positive. His condition is stable, and he has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measures as he is suffering from other diseases as well,” Dr Mishra said.

She added that two patients were found positive during the random sampling at the city airport, and they were returning from foreign countries.

“Patients who were found Covid positive in the last week include a one-year-old boy (the youngest patient) while an 84-year-old male patient was the oldest one. These patients have gone through self-testing after having symptoms like cough, cold, and mild fever,” the epidemiologist added.

District surveillance officer Dr Amit Malakar said that contact tracing of these patients will be done, and samples of their close contacts will be taken.

Patients and areas

Age/gender Area

64/male Agrasen Nagar

84/male Indore

70/male Subhash Nagar

1/male Indore

69/male Dravid Nagar

42/female Ambedkar Nagar

8/female Bhawanipur Colony

10/female Bhawanipur Colony

42/female Bhawanipur Colony

57/male Rishi Garden, Mhow

34/male Pigdambar, Rau

5/male Padmalay Colony

77/male Mahavirbagh

15/female Malviya Nagar

