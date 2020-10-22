Indore: 6-day remand for PDS scam main accused

Mhow: The main accused in Rs 50 crore PDS scam, Mohan Agrawal, who had surrendered before the police on Wednesday was produced in a Mhow court on Thursday.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Bhupendra Goyal gave police six days remand of Mohan Aggarwal after which he was taken to Kishanganj police station.

In the evening Indore IG and SP West Mahesh Chandra Jain reached Kishangarh police station and both officers interrogated Agrawal in the case. IG Yogendra Deshmukh also chaired a meeting of police officers regarding measures to be taken for interrogation of Mohan Agrawal because the case was very sensitive as it involved PDS and was for a huge sum.

Another aide of Mohan Agrawal, Ayush Agarwal was also arrested by Badgonda police on Thursday. He was also produced in the court.