Indore: 56K cases to be heard in National Lok Adalat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Lok Adalat will be organised on Saturday in over 61 benches of the Indore district. Over 56,000 cases will be heard and settled in the Lok Adalat.

As per the instructions of State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur and under the guidance of principal district and sessions judge/president (District Legal Services Authority) Subodh Kumar Jain the Lok Adalat will be organised at District Court, Labour Court, Family Court and at tehsil courts of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Sanwer, Depalpur and Hatod.

District judge and secretary DLSA Manish Kumar Shrivastatva said that in the National Lok Adalat to be held, pending cases in various courts have been kept for settlement, under which the 977 criminal cases, civil 840 cases, motor accident claim 3669 cases, electricity 1086 cases, check bounce 9171 cases, matrimonial 1088 cases, labour 3613 cases, land acquisition 66 other 112 cases along with the prelitigation cases related to bank recovery 35769 and electricity 295 cases are being kept for redressal in the Lok Adalat.

For disposal of pending and pre-litigation cases in the court in National Lok Adalat, 39 Bench will be there in District Court, 1 Bench of Public Utilities Lok Adalat, 1 Bench of Labor Court, 1 Bench of Cooperation Department, 4 Bench in Family Court and on tehsil level there will be 8 bench in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, 4 bench in Depalpur, 2 benches in Sanwer and 1 bench in Hatod. Total of 61 benches have been constituted.

In some cases, the Municipal Corporation will be giving relief in surcharge on property and water tax. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also extended the discount scheme till March 31. Exemption will be provided under the said scheme. Along with this, the parties will be able to get the court fee paid back from the government on the settlement of the case on the basis of the agreement in the Lok Adalat, similarly there will be exemption in settlement fee in the cases of cheque bounce.



Judge appeal to public

"The District Legal Services Authority, Indore appeals to all such persons whose case is pending in the court or pre litigation case, to appear in the court premises on March 12 to get their case resolved on the basis of conciliation agreement" -MANISH KUMAR SHRIVASTAVA, District Judge (Indore District Court) and Secretary (DLSA)

