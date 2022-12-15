Indore: 5.25 lakh consumers in district get power at Re 1 per unit

Representational pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Grah Jyoti Yojana of the state government, around 33.81 lakh consumers have been provided electricity at the rate of Re 1 per unit in Malwa-Nimar region last month.

A subsidy of Rs 149.07 crore has been provided by the government to the eligible consumers under the scheme.

Maximum subsidy of about Rs 21 crores has been given to about 5.25 lakh consumers in Indore district.

A subsidy of up to Rs 554 has been provided to each eligible consumer.

As per government scheme, consumers whose consumption of electricity is up to 150 units per month, are charged Re 1 per unit for first 100 units and for remain 50 units electricity is charged as per prescribed rates.

The number of people availing benefit of this scheme of government has been increasing in Malwa-Nimar region.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that out of 15 districts under West Discom, Indore district has the highest number of beneficiaries; around 5.25 lakh.

Apart from Indore, Dhar, Dewas, Barwani, Khargone, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain have around 2 lakh to three lakh beneficiaries.

Where, how many are benefited in Indore district

Around 88,000 consumers were benefited because of government scheme in Indore Central Division followed by 87,000 consumers in North Division, 72,000 consumers in West Division, 66,000 consumers in East Division, and 56,000 consumers in South Division. In Indore Rural Division, 61,000 consumers benefited in Sanwer, 60,000 consumers in Mhow, 34,000 consumers in Depalpur and 13,000 consumers in Betma.