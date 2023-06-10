Indore: 50th Green Corridor Prepared In City As 22-Year-Old Youth Gives New Life To At Least Five Patients

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a 22-year-old youth gave a new lease of life to at least five people by donating his vital organs after he was declared brain dead on Saturday.

One Green Corridor was prepared in the city on Saturday afternoon to transport his kidney to Bombay Hospital from Care CHL Hospital.

It was the 50th Green Corridor in the city for speedy transportation of organs of the brain stem cell dead youth.

The Green Corridor was prepared from Care CHL Hospital to Bombay Hospital at 1.50 pm for transporting kidney of a youth while another kidney was transplanted to a patient in the retrieval centre.

His corneas and skin were also preserved.

“Navin Kashyap, resident of Nandbagh, was declared brain dead on Friday night. He had met an accident on June 7 at Super Corridor after which he was taken to MY Hospital and later referred to Care CHL Hospital for further treatment. Family members of the youth had given consent to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead initially at 6 pm (on Saturday) and at 12.30 am for the second time,” organ donation coordinator and Muskan Group’s Sewadar Jitu Bagani said.

An alert to National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation was also sent to prepare for the patients waiting for donation of lungs, intestine, heart, and pancreas but it couldn’t be done due to technical reasons.

Kidney reached Bombay Hospital in three minutes

The ambulance carrying the kidney to Bombay Hospital had taken only three minutes to reach its destination. The Green Corridor was formed at 1.50 pm from Care CHL Hospital and it reached Bombay Hospital at 1.53 pm.

Liver couldn’t be donated

Appropriate authority and Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that one of the kidneys was transplanted to a 39-year-old female in Care CHL Hospital while another was transplanted to a 38-year-old male in Bombay Hospital.

“Liver and heart of the patient couldn’t be donated due to some technical issues,” he said.