Indore: 500 kg banned plastic bags seized, Rs 25000 levied

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) seized more than 500 kg of banned polythene bags from a house here on Wednesday.

All types of single use plastic items are banned in the city. Still, some items are sold secretly. Even banned polythene bags are also sold.

During a routine inspection at Sabnis Bagh, Zone No 3 in-charge inspector Amar Kalyanay caught one Deepak More carrying polythene bags. He informed chief sanitization inspector Mahesh Sikarwar about it who in turn reached More’s house with local police.

When his house was searched, nearly 500 kg banned polythene bags were found there.

When quizzed More informed the civic body officials that he owns a disposable items shop at Chikmanglore square and some polythene bags are there too.

Civic body officials reached his shop and found 5 kg polythene bags there too.

A spot fine of Rs 25000 was imposed on More and the plastic bags were seized.