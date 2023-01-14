Indore: 50-yr-old neighbour held for raping 3-year-old girl

50-yr-old neighbour held for raping 3-year-old girl | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man was arrested for raping the 3-year-old daughter of his neighbour in the Rajendra Nagar area on Friday. The accused had called the girl on the pretext of watching television.

Investigating officer SI Ankita Mandloi from the Rajendra Nagar police station said the girl was at her home with her parents on January 2. A neighbour called her to his place on the pretext of watching TV. The man often visited the girl's house, so the girl's parents allowed her to go to his house.

After some time, the girl reached home and started crying. When her mother asked why she was crying, she could not narrate things very clearly. Then the girl’s mother realised that she had been sexually assaulted and she took her daughter to the police station and lodged a complaint on Thursday. SI Mandloi said the accused has been arrested.

Man held for raping minor step daughter

A 40-year-old man was arrested for raping his step daughter in Azad Nagar area on Friday.

According to Azad Nagar police station in charge Indresh Tripathi, a 15-year-old girl had lodged a complaint that four days ago her step father made physical relation with her after threatening her of dire consequences. Since then the accused had been on the run. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused from near Teen Imli Square on Friday and further investigation is underway.

