Indore: ‘50% cancers can be prevented by lifestyle & dietary changes’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President, Union for International Cancer Control, Geneva, and director of Oncology Services at Apollo Cancer Centres, Dr Anil D’Cruz, raised an alarm over the increasing prevalence of cancer and said that the number of cancer cases in India is estimated to be 1.5 million by 2025, with its prevalence being marginally higher among women.

“By 2030, the prevalence of cancer in developing countries, including India, will be more than in the developed countries. Surprisingly, 50 per cent of cancers can be prevented just by making lifestyle and dietary changes, such as quitting smoking and avoiding junk food,” Dr D’Cruz said. He added that, with the growing incidence of cancer, there is an urgent need to create awareness on early diagnosis and lifestyle modifications.

A team of world-class oncology experts from Apollo Cancer Centre, Navi Mumbai, addressed the media over creating awareness about cancer care and modern organ-specific treatments.

Santosh Marathe, COO and unit head, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said, “Our internationally trained experts from Apollo Cancer Centres, will be available to share their insights and expert opinions in Indore through specialty clinics.”

Abhilash Pillai, unit head, Apollo Hospitals, Indore, said, “We’re happy to announce the experts of Apollo Cancer Centre, Navi Mumbai, will be available at Apollo Hospitals, Indore, from December 11 for consultation and second opinion.”

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 02:38 AM IST