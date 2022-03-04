Indore: 5 years jail to man for presenting forged documents in court

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Thursday handed a five-year jail term to one of the accused who presented forged documents in the High Court in Indore.

Additional government prosecutor Sanjay Shukla prosecuted the case and on the basis of documents and witnesses presented in the court, Judge Uttam Kumar Darvi sentenced Prakash Malviya to five years jail under Section 419, 420, 467 and 471 of IPC.

AGP Shukla said that Prakash had forged the land documents of one Mohanlal and Ramkishan by pasting his photograph on the land documents and presenting it before the court to bail out one Manoj in 2010 in some cases.

However, when the judge got the above documents investigated on suspicion and they were found forged. The judge lodged a written complaint in the MG Road police station and the accused was arrested by the police



Recently, in another case, the crime branch had arrested Prakash along with three others for arranging fake guarantors in various criminal cases in court. The crime branch officials seized 100 blank loan books and 80 books with the names of guarantors from the accused. The team had also found stamps and seals of various tehsil offices of Indore and neighbouring districts.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 225 MP natives returned from Ukraine so far

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:22 AM IST