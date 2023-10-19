Indore: 5 Sentenced To 20 Years RI In POCSO Case  

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court on Wednesday sentenced five persons to 20 years of imprisonment each for committing gang rape in Tilak Nagar area in 2018. The accused raped the victim for four days.

District prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that fifth additional sessions judge and special judge (POCSO Act) Rashmi Walter sent accused Akshay (23) and Raju Patil (32), Dharmendra Thakur (28), Sachin Piotkar (21) and Sanjay (35) to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The prosecution in the case was represented by special public prosecutor Preeti Aggarwal.

Under the Victim Compensation Scheme, the court recommended a compensation amount of Rs 200,000 to the victim.

According to the prosecution, on March 12, 2018, the mother of the victim lodged a missing report of the victim who was freed by the accused later on.

Thereafter on April 17, 2018, the victim along with her mother gave a written application at Tilak Nagar Police Station, that she left her home in a huff after fighting with her mother on March 9 2018.

While returning home in the afternoon, she met Akshay who asked her to accompany him to his aunt’s house in Mayur Nagar.

But Akshay did not take the victim to Mayur Nagar but took her to the house of co-accused Raju at Asha Nagar Bengali Square. She was kept in captivity in the house and subjected to repeated molestation and rape by Akshay, Sanju Patil, co-accused Dharmendra and Sachin.

On March 13, 2018, between 10 and 11 am, Akshay left the victim behind Telephone Nagar. Before that the victim was threatened not reveal the incident to anyone. The victim shared the incident with her mother on April 16, 2018 and lodged a complaint with the police.

