Indore: 5 including 2 minors held with 13 stolen bikes, 10 mobile phones

Accused targeted sports bikes for stealing  

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 04:00 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police on Tuesday arrested five people including two minor boys with 13 stolen bikes and 10 mobile phones. The accused used to look for sports bikes to steal. They confessed to stealing bikes and mobile phones from the rural area as well.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Sashikant Chourasiya, information was received that some youths were roaming in the area to sell stolen bikes. The police collected information about the accused and managed to arrest them. The accused were identified as Manoj of Pithampur, Karan of Kishanganj area, Vikas alias Niranjan of Pithampur and two minor boys. A total of 13 bikes stolen from the Bhanwarkuan area, Vijay Nagar, Kharjana, Kishanganj area, Mhow and Dhar district were recovered from them.

Most of the bikes recovered from the accused are sports bikes. Ten mobile phones which were recovered from the accused were stolen from different areas of the city and rural areas.

The accused used to target people in isolated places of the city. They are being questioned for other such crimes. The value of the recovered goods is about Rs 15 lakh. 

Indore: Culture Street displays India's artistry in full
article-image

