Indore: 5 Arrested For Stabbing Youth | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was attacked by five people including two girls following an argument between them outside a pub under Khajrana police station jurisdiction, police said on Sunday. Police said that they had an argument over dancing with a girl.

According to DCP (zone-2) Abhishek Anand, the incident took place outside Ring Road Social in C21 Business Park Building near Radisson Square late on Saturday.

A case has been registered against Milind Nagar, Navesh Shinde, Tarun, all residents of Bhanwarkuan area and their two female friends on the complaint of Anubhav Jain, who lives in Mahalaxmi Nagar and is a permanent resident of Gwalior.

Anubhav in his complaint stated that he went to the pub when he had an argument with the accused over dancing with a girl. After that the accused again started an argument with him when he came out of the pub.

The accused allegedly thrashed him and one of them attacked him with a knife and they fled after threatening him of dire consequences. DCP said that two accused have criminal records. Further investigation is underway into the case. The condition of the injured person is stated to be out of danger.

Read Also UK Labour MP Calls For Inquiry Into Medical Research Using Radioactive Chapatis On Indian-Origin...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)