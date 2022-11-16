Indore: 46th annual conference of AOMSI begins in city

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The 3D printing technology has proved to be a boon for rebuilding jaws deformed in an accident or due to genetic defect,” Dr Edward Alice III, University of Texas Health Science Centre, said.

He said a three-dimensional and mirror-image analysis of the face is prepared to create an image of a jaw. Thereafter, this image is combined with titanium plates to assist in the mandibular reconstruction and perform grafting.

Dr Alice was addressing the participants at a pre-conference workshop held at Sri Aurobindo University on Tuesday.

Organising chairperson Dr Rajesh Dheerawani said that two-day pre-conference events have been organised at Super-Speciality Hospital and Sri Aurobindo University.

Chennai-based Dr S Prabhu led a course on maxillofacial surgeries and said that the mortality rate in India caused by accidents every year is more than the total deaths caused by Covid-19. “Now, advanced surgery uses an endoscopy to regain the patient's original facial look. Facial transplant is the future of maxillofacial, and experts are seeking robotics, and navigation techniques in this surgery to reconstruct the patient’s face in its original form,” he added.