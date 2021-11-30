Indore: 42nd Green Corridor in city; 41-year-old man’s heart to beat in 5-year-old girl in Mumbai

Indore

A 41-year-old grocery trader’s heart would beat in the body of a five-year-old girl in Mumbai as his heart was airlifted by a team of doctors from the city airport on Tuesday evening.

The man was declared brain dead on Sunday night and his wife decided to donate his organs to keep him alive even after his death. Heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver of the patient were retrieved and transported from Bombay Hospital on Tuesday evening to give a new lease of life to several patients.

Indore becomes the only city in central India to make a record of creating ‘Green Corridors’ for the 42nd time - the third time in two months.

Grocery trader Khumsingh Solanki, resident of Pipalya Lahore village in Dewas district, was declared brain dead on Sunday. He had met with an accident when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Udaynagar after which he was admitted to Bombay Hospital for treatment.

“Four Green Corridors were prepared on Tuesday for speedy transportation of vital organs of the 41-year-old man. The first corridor was prepared at 5:25 pm between Bombay Hospital and airport for transporting heart while another corridor was prepared on the same route to transport lungs. Later, two corridors were prepared for transporting kidney to Shalby Hospital and liver to Choithram Hospital,” Sewadar of NGO Muskan Group Jitu Bagani said.

Heart to Mumbai, lungs to Hyderabad

Secretary of Indore Organ Donation Society and dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “Heart of the patient was sent to a private hospital in Mumbai for transplanting it to a five-year-old girl. Lungs would be transplanted to a 38-year-old man in KIMS Hospital at Hyderabad.”

Similarly, liver was transplanted to a 59-year-old man in Choithram Hospital, kidney to a 61-year-old man in Shalby Hospital, and another kidney to a 33-year-old man in Bombay Hospital.

Dr Dixit said that they also tried to retrieve the pancreas and hand of the patient but they didn’t get a recipient.

Wife decided to keep his husband ‘alive’

Khumsingh is survived by his wife, three daughters, and a son. The decision of donating organs was taken by his wife Ray Kumari who believed that by donating his organs, her husband can live even after death and can give new life to many other people.

