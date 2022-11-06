Indore: 40,000 cubic ft of white marble being used to construct new Annapurna temple

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new temple of Maa Annapurna located behind the existing Annapurna temple is rapidly taking shape.

According to Swami Jayadranand Giri Maharaj, the manager and administrator of the temple, the temple is being constructed at the cost of Rs 20 crore and nearly 75 per cent of the work is complete. Interestingly, no iron has been used in its construction.

The temple is being constructed in an area of 6,600 square feet and over 40,000 cubic feet of white marble procured from Makrana, Rajasthan is being used.

The temple is 108 feet long, 54 feet wide with 51 pillars and the shikhara will be 81 feet high. The idols of Navadurga, 10 Mahavidyas and 64 Yoginis are being carved in the Sabha Mandap. Along with this, idols of other deities are also being carved in Nagara style. There will be a garden, fountain and parking facility at the temple.

According to Swami Giri, two and half feet statues of Maa Annapurna, Maa Kalka and Maa Saraswati made of marble have been brought here from Jaipur. He said a five-day event will be held in the temple in February 2022. On the last day of this five-day event, the three idols will be consecrated in the new temple.