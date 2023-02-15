Indore: 4 more measles cases, total reaches 15 in city

Measles (Representative Image) | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health officials are on alert mode as four more new measels patients have been found in the city, taking the total number of patients found positive in the last week to 15.

Moreover, city officials believe this number will increase as 14 sample reports are still pending.

“The four new patients are in the age group of 3 to 12 years. Out of these four patients, two are from Khajrana, and one each from Samrat Nagar and Chandan Nagar. We have been running vaccination campaigns in these areas as we found 11 cases in the last week,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said none of the patients had been fully vaccinated, but thankfully, all have recovered well.

The health department once again sought the support of the Muslim religious leaders in Khajrana and Chandan Nagar to motivate people to get their children vaccinated against measles-rubella and to approach doctors when they see symptoms of the disease in children.

“We also asked the health workers to intensify camps and knock on every door to find the patients having any symptom of the disease,” Dr Gupta added.

Mega vaccination drive from February 17

Concerned over increasing measles cases in the city, health department officials have decided to run a mega vaccination drive across the city, focusing in Muslim areas.

“We have decided to run a vaccination drive to vaccinate the remaining children or those resisting taking the doses. We will also distribute vitamin tablets during the drive,” the immunization officer said.

