Indore: 4 Killed, One Injured In Four Road Accidents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four young men were killed and one sustained injuries in four road accidents in different areas of the district. In the first accident, an 18-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured after his motorcycle collided with a heavy vehicle in Raoji Bazar police station area on Thursday. The accident happened at Loha Mandi Bridge around 5 am. The duo was taken to the hospital where the 18-year-old succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the heavy vehicle fled from the scene and search is on for him. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shivam, a resident of Khategaon while his friend Toshiq, a resident of Dewas, was critically injured. Shivam was preparing for the NET examination. The family members are unaware of where they were going. The police recorded the statements of the family persons and sent the body for autopsy.

Man crushed to death by tractor

A 25-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was rammed by a tractor in Simrol police station area on Wednesday. The accident happened on Khandwa Road when he was going for Diwali shopping and a tractor rammed over his motorcycle from the rear. The tractor crushed him and he died on the spot. The police started an investigation into the case.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Pawan, a resident of Bherughat in Simrol. He was a labourer and had gone for Diwali shopping. He is survived by his wife and 2 children. The police started an investigation and handed over the body to the family after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.

Man killed as truck falls into a ditch

A 23-year-old man was killed after the truck he was driving fell into a ditch in Simrol police station area late on Wednesday. The accident happened near Choral around 12 am when he tried to prevent a motorcycle from colliding with the truck. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Zakir, a resident of Mewat, Haryana. The police are investigating the case and sent the body for autopsy.

Youth killed after motorcycle collides with dumper

A 23-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a dumper in Khudel police station jurisdiction on Wednesday. The accident happened near the Trenching ground in Devguradia. The police are investigating the case and have recorded statements of family members. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vinod, a resident of Mandsaur and he was living in Devguradiya. He had come to Indore to sell blankets. His motorcycle collided with a dumper and he died on the spot. The police started an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

