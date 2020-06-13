Indore: 4 held for killing IMC staffer

Indore: City police arrested four on-the-run murder accused, including a notorious criminal after a long chase on Saturday. The accused were "absconding" after killing an IMC employee in Juni Indore area a few days ago. One of the accused also threatened a person after committing the crime and DIG had announced a bounty of Rs 20000 on the arrest of the mastermind Gotu Adiwal.
WEDNESDAY KILLING
DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said IMC employee Rahul Jhanjhot was shot dead by the gang leader Gotu, his brother Kalu alias Sunny, Hemraj Baggan and Kailash alias Langda on Wednesday. Since then, the accused were "out of reach" and Juni Indore police were searching for them after registering a murder case.
PROBE REVEALED
That the accused had also fired a bullet on a person in BK Harijan Colony on May 28. Then the police had registered a case under attempt to murder case and since then the accused were being searched.
ARREST BOUNTY
Going by the criminal record of the accused, SP (west) had announced a bounty of Rs 10000 on Gotu, Kalu and Hemraj. There was no reward for Kailash. Police came to know that after killing Jhanjhot, the accused had threatened a person of dire consequences. Later, DIG Mishra has increased the bounty to Rs 20000 for Gotu. On the instruction from senior officials, three teams led by CSP (Juni Indore) Dishesh Agrawal were constituted to search and arrest the accused.
POLICE ACTION
The police team received information that Gotu, Kalu and Kailash were going to Jaora at Gotu’s in-laws' place. They were hiding at a relative’s place in Gandhi Nagar. The police team reached the mentioned place to cordon off the accused. Gotu was on a bike and he tried to flee seeing the police. While fleeing, he fell off the bike and got injured. Later, another police team arrested Kalu and Kailash.
Following the lead given by the accused, the police started a search for their accomplice Hemraj. He was also arrested from near Saifi Nagar Railway Station.