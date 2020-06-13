Indore: 4 held for killing IMC staffer

Indore: City police arrested four on-the-run murder accused, including a notorious criminal after a long chase on Saturday. The accused were "absconding" after killing an IMC employee in Juni Indore area a few days ago. One of the accused also threatened a person after committing the crime and DIG had announced a bounty of Rs 20000 on the arrest of the mastermind Gotu Adiwal.

WEDNESDAY KILLING

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said IMC employee Rahul Jhanjhot was shot dead by the gang leader Gotu, his brother Kalu alias Sunny, Hemraj Baggan and Kailash alias Langda on Wednesday. Since then, the accused were "out of reach" and Juni Indore police were searching for them after registering a murder case.

PROBE REVEALED

That the accused had also fired a bullet on a person in BK Harijan Colony on May 28. Then the police had registered a case under attempt to murder case and since then the accused were being searched.