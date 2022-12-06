Indore: 3rd T20 World Cup match to be held on Dec 10  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On December 10, a cricket match would be played at Khalsa Stadium Indore from 9 am. Players of India and Australia will show their skills. This match is being held under the third T20 World Cup and the entry of spectators is completely free.

Organizing Committee chairman and collector Dr Ilaiahraja and president Dr Anil Bhandari said that the hosting of one match of this World Cup has been handed over to the Cricket Association for the Blind (MP). Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kailash Vijayvargiya and other public representatives will also be present during the inauguration of the match. The poster of this event was released and unveiled by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Yuvraj Singh is the brand ambassador of this event and probably he will also come to encourage the blind players. Along with this, many senior officials of the Cricket Association for Blind in India are also coming to Indore. Preparations for this competition are going on in full swing and it is being given a grand appearance. A total of 34 matches will be played in this World Cup to be held from December 5 to December 17, in which teams from England, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal will fight for the world title for the blind. This match is to be played at 8 places in the country.

An organizing committee has also been formed for the competition, in which Chairman Collector DrIlaiahraja T, President DrAnil Bhandari, Sanjay Jagdale, Muktesh Singh, Dr Raghavendra Sharma, Abhay Bedekar, Dr D Singhal and Amitabh Vijayvargiya are included. Vinay Jain, Rajesh Jain, Mohit Bhargav, Aadhar Singh Chauhan, Sanjay Lokhande, Murli Dhamani, Sushil Agarwal, Saini, Ajay Labhante, Syed Ali are also involved in various committees to make this match successful.

Organizing committee chairman Dr Ilaiahraja T said that this is a moment of pride for us. He appealed people that they must come to watch the T-20 match of blind players. Cheer the players and enjoy the match.