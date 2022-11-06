Indore: 3rd HMG shooting competition begins

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 3rd HMG shooting competition begins

A total of 360 participants from the city registered their presence in the eight-day competition

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 3rd HMG Shooting Competition, organized by HMG Center for Sports Excellence, was inaugurated on Saturday. The competition being organized from November 5 in the premises of Delhi Public School, Rau (Indore). A total of 360 participants from the city registered their presence in the eight-day competition. The competition was inaugurated BY Dr Divya Gupta Academic Director, Dr Dharam Verma, Principal Asha Nair and Principal Vaishali Kharnal. The benefit of shooting championship will be given to the contestants for the upcoming 65th National Shooting Competition.

