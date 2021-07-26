Indore: 37,788 people vaccinated at 141 sites across district

Indore: As many as 37,788 people were inoculated at 141 sites across the district on Monday. Over 24,000 people above the age of 18 years, over 9,000 people above the age of 45 years and over 2,200 people above the age of 60 years were vaccinated.

“Fortunately, no AEFI case was reported. We’ve vaccinated over 23.9 lakh people with at least one dose of vaccine and over 5.81 lakh people with both the doses, which is highest in the state,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

'Now, focus on second dose’

"We’d targeted over 40,000 people for vaccination, but could vaccinate a few more than 37,000. The reason for this decrease in the number of vaccinations is the due date for people for the second dose and rainfall throughout the day. People have shown a good response to the drive and, now, we’ll switch our focus to vaccinating people with the second dose as about 85 per cent of the total targeted population has already been inoculated with the first dose," immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Vaccination in city at a glance (As per CoWIN portal)