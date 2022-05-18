Indore: 37 complaints received at police public hearing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): According to the instructions of the Madhya Pradesh government, a public hearing was organised by the Indore police under the guidance of the commissioner of police, Indore city, Harinarayanachari Mishra, on Tuesday, at the Police Auditorium, Rani Sarai Regal Square.

During the hearing, 37 complaints were received, in which the officers present, after hearing out the general public, directed the officers concerned to take immediate action for their redress. Mainly complaints related to land disputes, mutual disputes, and women’s crime were received, for which immediate action was directed to be taken.

During this, additional commissioner of police (Crime/Headquarters), Urban Indore, Rajesh Hingankar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Indore, and Women’s Police Station in-charge and other police officers and employees of all four zones of the police commissionerate were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:34 AM IST