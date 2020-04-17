Indore: 35 coronavirus patients discharged from SAIMS

Indore: As many as 35 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from two hospitals of city after they recovered from the disease on Friday. Five of the patients, including four of Indore and one of Khargone, were discharged from MRTB Hospital while 27 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences.

Most of these patients discharged from the hospitals include the residents of Khajrana, Ranipura and Taat Patti Bakhal which are the major hotspots of COVID-19 in city.

Five patients who were discharged from MRTB Hospital include Nazma, Ujma, Parveen and Shamim of Indore and Manoj Kushwah of Khargone.

While those discharged from SAIMS include Shaheed Khan, Tariq Khan, Subhankar, Yuvraj, Mohammed Iliaz, Imtiyaz, Usma Nagori, Tazeem Khan, Mohammed Moinuddin, Shabeena Bano, Tabassum Bee, Jinat, Reshma, Mumtaz, Janki Kandavri, Jamil Ahmad, Faizan Khan, Abdul Rasid, Tarif Khan, Aarif Khan, Mohammed Younis, DHarmesh, Nirmala Valecha, Premnarayan, Nafish Khan, Sejal Gupta, Vijay Marothiya.

The patients who were discharged from hospital are between the age of 13 and 57 years.

According to administrator of SAIMS Rajeev Singh said, as many as 53 people were discharged from the hospital till now.

Chairman and surgeon of SAIMS Dr Vinod Bhandari said they are seeing highest number of COVID patients and their team is working tirelessly to treat the patients.

“We are trying three methods of treatment which include increasing their immunity, psychological help and also the advance way of treatment which is being used across the world,” he told media.