Indore: 3372 Covid cases on Saturday, third wave’s peak expected in a week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the city has been witnessing over 3000 new Covid cases daily, city experts believe that the peak is still a week away.

“Although city has seen over 3000 cases daily, it will reach its peak in a week i.e. at the end of this month or in the first week of February,” Community Medicine Expert and Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that it is expected that the daily cases will start decreasing after the first week of February. “The trend in metro cities is the same and it would be continued in Indore as well,” Dr Dixit added.

Meanwhile, there is no relief to the citizens from increasing cases of Covid-19 as 3372 cases were found positive on Saturday from 594 areas of the district.

Moreover, Mhow witnessed the highest number of cases in a single day i.e. 140 cases including 68 cases from Mhow tehsil while 46 cases from Military Hospital, 6 from Cantonment area, and other areas of Mhow.

However, the Vijay Nagar and Sudama Nagar area remained the hotspot with the highest number of cases in the third wave of the pandemic disease’s spread.

There were 23 areas from where more than 20 cases were found while 27 areas were such where more than 10 cases were found.

Cases from various townships

Not only from the centre of the city but a large number of cases are coming from the townships located at Bypass, Niranjanpur, Lasudia, Nipania, and Mahalaxmi area. Townships from where cases were found include Sampat Farms, Silver Greens, Maple Woods, Balaji Skies, Shubh City, Karuna Sagar, Apollo DB City, Kalyan Sampat Garden, Treasure Town, BCM Paradise, Sky Luxuria, and various other colonies.

89 patients couldn’t be traced

Out of 3372 patients, as many as 89 patients were those who couldn’t be traced by the health department as they don’t have proper addresses of these people. According to health officials, these patients gave their wrong address or improper address due to which they couldn’t be traced.

Most cases come from these areas on January 22

Areas (Cases)

1 MHOW 68

2 BANGANGA 65

3 SUDAMA NAGAR 61

4 VIJAY NAGAR 54

5 MILITARY HOSPITAL MHOW 46

6 MUSAKHEDI 41

7 RAU 38

8 SILICON CITY 36

9 NANDA NAGAR 36

10 KHAJRANA 34

11 RAJENDRA NAGAR 34

12 MAHALAXMI NAGAR 32

13 SUKHLIYA 32

14 SANWER 28

15 USHA NAGAR 28

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:57 PM IST