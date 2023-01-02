Indore: 32K people throng zoo on New Year Day

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of the year 2023, the city zoo received high footfall since it was Sunday and also the first day of the year.

People celebrated the first day of the year by visiting the zoo in large numbers. “There was footfall of around 32,000 people which is a huge number for the city zoo in a single day,” said zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav.

The weather during the daytime was pleasant and the charm of animals and reptiles at the city zoo attracted the footfall on Sunday. Thousands of families and groups of children visited Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Indore.

Usually, the zoo sees a footfall of 5,000 to 10,000 people on weekends. To ensure that visitors enjoy their visit, zoo authorities organised informal educational talks regarding animals as and when demanded by a group.

Some groups of people also visited the snake house and could be seen making enquiries about the snakes. They were fascinated by the reptiles, especially the ball python. Many children were curious to see the reticulated python, which is the world’s longest snake.

“I have never seen a white python. I had been planning to visit the zoo for a couple of weeks but did not feel like it. Today, because it was the year’s first day and Sunday also, so it was a perfect day to be out,” Kunal Gupta, an engineering student, said.

The snake house saw an unusual rush with double lines at the entry gate.

Ayush Khaira, a college student, was more fascinated with baboons and monkeys. “I loved the baboon, it was huge and friendly,” he said.

Also, a huge crowd visited the aviary where they were fascinated to see birds of several species and also enjoyed playing with rabbits and other harmless animals.

The people also enjoyed watching lions sunning in the warm sunlight on a cold windy day.