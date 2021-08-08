Indore: ​​329 new PhD, PG students register with IIT-I for autumn semester

Indore

As many as 329 new PhD and PG students have registered with Indian Institute of Technology Indore for autumn semester.

Amongst the new lot, 123 students have registered for PhD, 102 in MSc, 68 in MTech, 32 in MS (Research), 1 student each in MS (Research) + PhD and MTech + PhD and 02 students in MSc + PhD Dual Degree programmes for academic year 2021-22 (autumn semester).

IIT Indore held an online orientation programme for the newly inducted students on Saturday.

In his address, IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain said “The institute is constrained to organise an online orientation owing to the pandemic situation but will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the students do not suffer any academic loss and the academic and research activities and make the most of the productive research environment of the institute. Knowledge is more important information hence it is vital that the students focus more on gaining knowledge.”

Jain stated that challenges are there in teaching and learning but they have adapted well and try to turn these challenges into opportunity.

“I urge the students to focus on their performance as your potential has already been judged and that is how you have secured your seat here. IIT Indore has research-oriented teaching curriculum, hence the students should decide the learning outcome for each course and do self-evaluation,” he said.

This year, IIT Indore added five new programmes which include MS Program in Humanities & Social Sciences and Space Science & Engineering, MTech Program in Space Engineering and Electric Vehicle Technology and PhD in newly established Centre for Advanced Electronics.

The students were also oriented on the academic, research & development, student affairs, training & placement, innovation & incubation, international outreach, safety & security, hostels and medical facilities by the respective heads of the section.

The classes will commence on August 9 in online mode.