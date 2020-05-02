Indore: 32 out of 507 samples test positive much to relief of administration, two deaths reported

Thirty-two out of 507 samples tested on Friday returned positive taking the tally of corona cases in Indore to 1,545. Two deaths were also reported in the day taking toll to 74.

“A 55-year-old woman of Harijan Colony and a 55-year-old woman of Mhow, succumbed to the disease during the course of treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said. The Mhow patient died on April 26 but her sample test returned positive on Friday. Both of the patients had co-morbid condition like hypertension, diabetes and anemia.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday night was 8,433 and total number of samples to test positive were 1,542. As many as 453 samples have tested negative.

“Some more samples were sent to private laboratories for testing. We will receive these reports in a couple of days,” Jadia said.

As many as 1,242 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city and 42 were discharged from four hospitals of the city. Total number of patients discharged increased to 292 Total 1,270 people are kept in quarantine centres while 57 were released from quarantine centres after completing 14-day isolation course.

Lack of kits, cartridges hit testing work in MGM Medical College

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has been facing trouble in getting kits and cartridges to test samples. “We don’t have enough cartridges and kits of automatic RNA extraction machine. We are trying to maintain zero pendency due to which we have sent some of the samples to private laboratories for testing on Friday as well,” Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal said.

Administration has been trying hard to get the kits and cartridges as kits are not available with the suppliers while cartridges used in CBNAAT machine would be supplied by the government under TB control programme.