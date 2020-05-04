Indore: 317 industrial units to reopen; Expected to restart Rs 500 cr business

Indore: The district administration on Monday has allowed reopening of 317 industrial units in the urban areas of the district, much to the relief of the industrialists who had been suffering losses due to the lockdown. The industrialists of the city had raised their demand before the chief minister, prominent leaders, MP Shankar Lalwani and also the district administration.

Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) president Pramod Dafaria and secretary Sunil Vyas informed that earlier in the first phase, industries established in rural areas were allowed to dispatch goods. Now, in the second phase, 317 urban industries have been allowed to dispatch goods and it is expected to stimulate business worth Rs 500 crore. With the proceeds, the industries will be able to pay workers' wages, electricity bills, GST and other tax obligations.

Dafaria said they had been placing their demands before several leaders and administration for the past week and they received permission on Monday. Vehicle and curfew passes were delivered at the AIMP's office. MP Lalwani was present at the AIMP office when the passes were distributed.

In the near future, the district administration is also expected to give permission to other industries also. Along with president and secretary, the vice-presidents Yogesh Mehta, Amit Dhakad, co-secretary Tarun Vyas, executive member Anil Paliwal, Reena Jain, Manish Chaudhary, Rajesh Garg and Nitin Tendulkar thanked the administration.