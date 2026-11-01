Indore 311 App Gets 'Know Your Safai Mitra' Feature, Residents Can Now Track Sanitation Workers' Attendance And Submit Feedback | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In another digital initiative to strengthen its sanitation system, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has introduced a new module, 'Know Your Safai Mitra', on the Indore 311 app, enabling citizens to identify sanitation workers deployed in their respective areas and provide direct feedback on their work.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal launched the module on Saturday, aiming to make the city's sanitation system more transparent, accountable and citizen-centric.

Additional commissioner Prakhar Singh said the new feature would allow residents to access details of sanitation workers assigned to their localities. Citizens can also check whether a particular worker is on duty, on leave or absent.

The module also provides an option for residents to submit feedback about the performance and services of sanitation workers directly through the app.

To use the facility, citizens need to open the Indore 311 app and click on the 'Know Your Safai Mitra' option available on the home page. They can then access information about sanitation workers, other employees and the officials responsible for their respective areas.

For suggestions or complaints related to sanitation services, users can click on the 'Submit Feedback' option, select the concerned department and register their response.

The civic body expects the initiative to establish direct communication between citizens and sanitation workers while strengthening monitoring of sanitation activities. It is also expected to improve accountability, bring greater transparency to employees' functioning and facilitate the effective resolution of complaints.

The initiative also seeks to give recognition and encouragement to sanitation workers performing their duties efficiently by allowing citizens to share their feedback on the services provided in their neighbourhoods.