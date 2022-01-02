Indore: 31% Covid-infected foreign returnees Omicron-positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an increasing number of Omicron cases in the city, the infection rate of the Omicron variant among Covid-infected foreign returnees has increased to 31 per cent. As many as 11 people who returned from foreign countries were found positive for the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19 out of a total of 36 returnees reported positive for the pandemic disease.

Most of those infected with the Omicron variant are asymptomatic and only one is left in hospital as all others were discharged after their Covid samples tested negative.

Meanwhile, city experts believe that the prevalence of the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19 is increasing in the city as the number of cases is increasing swiftly. As many as 439 cases of Covid-19 were found positive in December and two deaths were reported in the past fortnight.

‘Number may increase to 11’

‘We’ve received a report of two more patients suffering from the Omicron variant from the health department. We’re confirming it and, with this, the number will increase to 11 as nine were found positive for Omicron earlier. As many as 36 foreign returnees have been found Covid-positive in the city, so far’

— Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

Most of them are asymptomatic

According to the doctors at MRTB Hospital, most of the patients infected by Covid-19 in the city are asymptomatic.

‘Only a couple of them may have mild symptoms. We’re giving them normal treatment, such as multivitamins and medicines for cough and cold. Those infected with Omicron didn’t show any symptoms, thanks to vaccination,’ the doctors said.

Found omicron positive, already left for USA

§ The two new cases of Omicron-positive patients include a 19-year-old boy and a 20-year-old girl who returned from the US on December 22. They were found Omicron-positive in a report of a private laboratory on December 28 and were admitted to a private hospital

§ ‘They were even discharged from hospital with a negative Covid report before their reports were found Omicron positive,’ an official of the private hospital said. He added that they had left for the US again as they were asymptomatic and they did not even have a cough and cold

