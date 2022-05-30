Indore: 3,000 cyclists register for June 2 Cyclothon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a Cyclothon is being organised in the city on June 2 to commemorate the two great warriors of Indian history—Maharana Pratap and Maharana Chhatrasal—on their birthdays. The two cycle rallies will be taken out from their statues and these will reach the Nehru Stadium. Over 3,000 aspirants registered for participation in the Cyclothon by Monday evening.

The event is being organised by the Swaraj Amrit Mahotsava Samiti of the city. Rakesh Shivhare, coordinator of the samiti, spoke here on Monday about the event. He said, on this occasion, two cycle rallies will be taken out from their statues located in the city—at Maharana Pratap Square Mhow Naka and at Chhatrasal Square Bombay Hospital. The cyclists will begin gathering at both the places at 6.30 am and the rally will start out from both places at 6.45 am. Both the rallies are expected to reach Nehru Stadium between 7.15 am and 7.30 am. After that, there will a short meeting from 7.30 am to 8.00 am.

The samiti released the link for registration:

https://forms.gle/FVWRn1reVGvPKQUC7 through which residents of the city can take part in the event. The Academy of Indore Marathoners, Indore Cycling Club, Cycling Gang, Cyclofreak and Super Bikers will also participate in this event. The participants will also be given a certificate at the end of the Cyclothon.