Indore: ​300 students selected for ten posts in apprenticeship fair



Students during apprenticeship fair at Nanda Nagar on Monday.

Indore: Nearly 300 students were selected for apprenticeship during a fair organised by National Skill Development Institute (NSIT) at Nanda Nagar on Monday.

Students were selected for motor mechanic, electrician, fitter, computer operator etc.

An apprenticeship fair was organised for Class 10th-12th pass outs and ITI diploma students at Nanda Nagar. As many as 460 students, online 240 and 220 on the spot, registered for the fair.

Nearly 40 companies from Pithampur, Dewas and Indore area had participated in the fair. Most of the companies were related to automobiles, steel plants, manufacturing, electronic showrooms etc.

They had profiles of motor mechanic, electrician, sales executive, marketing, computer operator, fitter etc.

They offered up to Rs 1000 stipend. Students came from Indore, Dhar, Mhow, Manpur and other cities to participate in the fair.

Fair in-charge Vipin Purohit said that out of 460 registered students, the companies selected 300 students after interviews.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:49 PM IST