e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 3 youths attempt to break open ATM

Indore: 3 youths attempt to break open ATM

Software in machine alerts bank manager

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified youths tried to loot an ATM of Axis Bank in Jawahar Tekri area on Wednesday night. However, software in the machine triggered an alarm, which alerted the branch manager and he rushed to the ATM with the police. The accused fled on hearing the police siren.

Police have CCTV footage of the incident where three unidentified youths are seen trying to break the ATM’s lock to take out the cash.

A similar incident happened a few days ago where, again, three youths tried to break open an ATM. Police are trying to find whether the same gang is involved in both incidents.

Read Also
Indore: Tribal student suffering from sickle cell anaemia ends life 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 3 youths attempt to break open ATM

Indore: 3 youths attempt to break open ATM

Ujjain: ‘Immediately ban unfit vehicles from other states plying in MP’  

Ujjain: ‘Immediately ban unfit vehicles from other states plying in MP’  

Ujjain: UMC sanitation worker commits suicide by jumping into well

Ujjain: UMC sanitation worker commits suicide by jumping into well

Ujjain: Electric pole falls, two kids killed

Ujjain: Electric pole falls, two kids killed

Ujjain: House demolished near Bada Ganesh Mandir 

Ujjain: House demolished near Bada Ganesh Mandir 