Indore: 3 youths attempt to break open ATM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified youths tried to loot an ATM of Axis Bank in Jawahar Tekri area on Wednesday night. However, software in the machine triggered an alarm, which alerted the branch manager and he rushed to the ATM with the police. The accused fled on hearing the police siren.

Police have CCTV footage of the incident where three unidentified youths are seen trying to break the ATM’s lock to take out the cash.

A similar incident happened a few days ago where, again, three youths tried to break open an ATM. Police are trying to find whether the same gang is involved in both incidents.

