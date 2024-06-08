Indore: 3 Youths Arrested For Betting Online On T-20 Cricket Match

Representative Image

Bhanwarkuan police raided a flat and arrested three youths including two from Chhatarpur and one from Bihar while they were operating online betting on a T-20 cricket betting in the area late on Thursday. They were hired by other people by sharing the betting links on a social media platform.

Read Also Indore: Participants Taught How To Remain Safe From Cybercrimes

According to the police, information was received that some youths were betting on the America vs Pakistan T-20 cricket match in a flat on Bholaram Ustad Marg. The police on the instruction of the senior officers reached the mentioned place and raided the flat. Some youths were found betting online on laptops and mobile phones.

Three youths named Shubham Sen and Sachin Chourasiya both residents of Chhatarpur district and present residents of Bholaram Ustad Marg and VivekPaswan, a resident of Bihar were arrested from the spot. They informed the police that they were hired by Akshay, Sourabh and Pratham on a monthly salary. They were betting online by sharing a link on social media with people. A total of 11 mobile phones, 2 laptops and UPI transactions worth lakhs were recovered from them. The accused were booked under the relevant section and further investigation is on. The accused are being questioned for other people indulging in online betting in the city or other places.