Indore: Participants Taught How To Remain Safe From Cybercrimes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To curb crime in the city, the police are continuously organising programmes on various platforms. As part of this series, additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya attended the Divya Pushti Sanskar Shivir, organised by Divya Pushti Vidyapeeth, to educate the public about ongoing crimes and their solutions. In the Shivir, participants learned about good values from Goswami Divyesh Kumarji Maharaj, along with ways to protect themselves from cybercrimes.

In his 238th workshop, Dandotiya educated around 175 men, women and children about different types of contemporary cybercrimes and how to avoid them. He used case studies to explain the crimes reported to the police, illustrating various online frauds, financial scams, and the misuse of social media by criminals. He also explained how to report cybercrimes using helpline numbers, websites, and Indore Police's cyber helpline desk, detailing how to address these issues and obtain solutions.

Dandotiya emphasised the importance of vigilance as most activities are now conducted online and cybercriminals continually adopt new technologies to execute their crimes. Therefore, it's crucial to stay alert and cautious. In conclusion, he advised everyone to use digital transactions and social media with utmost care and never share personal information with anyone. The event saw participation from the camp's organisers and staff, who also learned about the intricacies of cyber security and appreciated the Indore Police's efforts in this campaign. Goswami Shri Divyesh Kumarji Maharaj honoured the police team with a ceremonial cloth and blessed them.