Indore: 3-year-old boy dies after endoscopy at private Hospital, family alleges negligence and anesthesia overdose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a 3-year-old boy, who had swallowed a piece of magnet and died at Arihant hospital on Monday, alleged medical negligence.

Boy’s father claimed that his son died because of an overdose of anesthesia given by doctors at the hospital. He said that doctors had given his son anesthesia to remove the magnet piece from the stomach. Though the magnet was taken out, the boy didn’t awake thereafter, father said.

The family members have lodged a complaint against the hospital and the doctors. Thereafter, an autopsy was conducted.

“My son Kabir accidently swallowed a magnet at home on July 29. We took him to Arihant Hospital where Dr Mayank Jain was treating him for the last few days and told us that it is not a serious matter as the magnet would be taken out through endoscopy,” Sunil Tiwari, resident of Silicon City, said.

He added that the doctors postponed the endoscopy as my son had a fever but planned to perform an endoscopy on Monday.

“They took my son to the operation theatre at 8.30 am and came out at 9.30 am. My son was unconscious and doctors told us that he will regain consciousness after four hours or six hours. Kabir’s condition deteriorated and he died,” Tiwari said. Tiwari further said that his son was given an overdose for anesthesia.

Chief Administrator of the hospital Sanjay Rathore told journalists that the magnet was taken out by the doctors successfully. “Reasons for the patient's death are unknown due to which we are going through an autopsy and informed the police about it as well,” Rathore said.